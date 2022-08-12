Citigroup Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $122.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.