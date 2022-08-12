Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 240 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 192,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.



