Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

