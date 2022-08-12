Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.