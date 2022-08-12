Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

