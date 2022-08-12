Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $818,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.44. 14,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

