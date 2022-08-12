Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average is $169.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

