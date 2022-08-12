Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 215 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.6 %

ADP stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.35. 16,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average of $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $255.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

