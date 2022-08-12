Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Up 98.8% in July

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 528,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ CLINR remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

