Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 62,974 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

