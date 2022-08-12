Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
CLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.13.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.07.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
