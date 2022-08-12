Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 706,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,017. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

