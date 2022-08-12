Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.43. 20,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.