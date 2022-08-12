Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 756,862 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 321.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,862 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of VirnetX worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 834,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 3,098.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 566,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 549,188 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 6,833.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 574,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 40,650 shares of VirnetX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at $763,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirnetX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,692. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 32,192.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

