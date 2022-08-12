Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,490 shares of company stock worth $138,595. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,437. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.