Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 424,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 363,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.