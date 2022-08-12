Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 852.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,552. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $39.80. 6,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

