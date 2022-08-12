Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. 15,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $192.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

