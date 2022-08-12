Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

