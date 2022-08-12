ClinTex CTi Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $475,647.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

