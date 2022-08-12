Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.