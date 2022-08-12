CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

