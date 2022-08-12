Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CDXS opened at $8.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after buying an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after buying an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after buying an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

