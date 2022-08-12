Commerce Bank Acquires 1,989 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $151,486.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $151,486.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,593 shares of company stock worth $51,567,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

