Commerce Bank Buys 4,631 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

