Commerce Bank Buys 581 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $130,889,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

ADSK stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

