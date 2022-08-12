Commerce Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

