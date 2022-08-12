Commerce Bank Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.35. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

