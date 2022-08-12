Commerce Bank Sells 404 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

NEM stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

