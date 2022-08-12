Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.5 %

CMWAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,172. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

