Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.5 %
CMWAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,172. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
