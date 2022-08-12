Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.5 %

CMWAY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,172. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

