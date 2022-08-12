Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 3.9%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53. 15,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,440,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $931.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.