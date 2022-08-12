Comparing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -334.66% -54.85% -46.01% Sintx Technologies -1,417.51% -49.31% -39.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 3.58 -$14.92 million ($2.22) -0.87 Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 22.69 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD.

2.1% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

InspireMD has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InspireMD and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 391.07%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than InspireMD.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats InspireMD on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

