Comparing Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.46 $187.23 million $0.60 8.53 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.71 $68.35 million $0.15 66.47

Volatility & Risk

Two Harbors Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 162.60% 17.42% 2.73% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 8.89% 3.14% 0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Two Harbors Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $5.65, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

