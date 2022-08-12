Compass Point Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

