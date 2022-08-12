Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$356.69 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2239551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,500.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.