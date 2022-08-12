Conceal (CCX) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $983.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,486.57 or 0.99912942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00049336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00230649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00145129 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00267184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,212,492 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

