Conceal Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,272.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,727.08 or 1.00078494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00229713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00148399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00267125 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004693 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,334 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

