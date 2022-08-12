Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $251.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.