Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Conformis Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of CFMS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

See Also

