Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Down 59.7% in July

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 51,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,401. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Insider Activity

In other Connexa Sports Technologies news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $84,794.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

