Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at 56.07 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 52.83.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several equities analysts have commented on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

