Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQR)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Mana Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23.

