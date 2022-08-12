Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 236,900 Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 236,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Down 17.5 %

NCACW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

