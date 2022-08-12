Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $99,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

