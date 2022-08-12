Context Capital Management LLC Invests $42,000 in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVACW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

NorthView Acquisition Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.