Context Capital Management LLC Invests $490,000 in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RMGC opened at $9.87 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.