Context Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Performance

LSPRW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Company Profile

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

