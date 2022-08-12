Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTW)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USCTW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

