Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance
CITEW stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.
About Cartica Acquisition
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cartica Acquisition (CITEW)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CITEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.