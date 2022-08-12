Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITEW stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

About Cartica Acquisition

It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a business combination partner focused on the technology firm in India. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

