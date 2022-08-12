Context Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Context Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,386 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 396,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 3.8 %

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.